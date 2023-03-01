What Charlie McAvoy Asked Bruins After Scoring Winner Vs. Flames

Just when it seemed like Tuesday night’s game at Scotiabank Saddledome was going to a shootout, the Bruins had other plans.

After Patrice Bergeron won a face-off in Boston’s zone with 17.2 seconds left in OT, Brad Marchand led the visitors up ice for their final rush against the Flames. The Bruins’ star left winger managed to maintain possession behind Calgary’s net before finding Bergeron, who was left alone and had a wide-open frame. But Boston’s captain passed up a good shot opportunity for a great one, as he quickly fed the puck to Charlie McAvoy, who netted the game-winner with 4.3 seconds to go.

It was an unbelievable showcase of poise from Bergeron, who had McAvoy questioning the clock after the Bruins closed out their road trip with a 4-3 win.

“When I came in here (to the dressing room) I asked how much time was left because it was such a heads-up play by Bergy to pass that puck to me,” McAvoy told reporters, per the team. “In a situation like that, sometimes you’re thinking about the clock, but he was able to make the extra pass there.”

Tuesday’s triumph required a full-team effort from the B’s, who saw Linus Ullmark make a career-high 54 saves. The thriller capped off a West Coast swing Boston swept to swell its win streak to eight games.

The Bruins will try to keep it rolling Thursday night when they return home to battle the Buffalo Sabres. NESN’s full coverage of the Atlantic Division tilt begins at 6 p.m. ET.