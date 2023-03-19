What Happened On Celtics’ Final Play In Disastrous Loss Vs. Jazz?

Given the Boston Celtics have All-NBA talent Jayson Tatum, two-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown and a handful of others who have showcased their shot-making ability, one might be surprised to hear it was Grant Williams dribbling to the rim for the final shot of Saturday’s game.

But that’s just how it played out against the Utah Jazz as the Celtics coughed up a 19-point, first-half lead and were handed a 118-117 loss to the Western Conference’s No. 11 seed.

Both the result itself and the game’s final play were nothing short of a disaster.

Williams, who finished with 23 points on 7-for-12 from long range, ultimately was blocked at the rim by Utah’s Walker Kessler before the buzzer sounded. Williams broke down what he saw on the play, which featured Tatum standing at half court and Brown slipping into the corner when the shot went up.

“The play was designed to get the ball to JT,” Williams told reporters after the game, per Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky. “Normally, a big is the one that’s guarding, but they took the guy off the ball; they took Lauri (Markkanen) off the ball, so I got open against Lauri. As soon as I caught it, I was deep in the paint — or, not the paint, I was running in the lane.

“So, I took the dribble, tried to look up and see if anybody was available. JB fell to my left. (I) potentially had Sam (Hauser) to my right for a shot. And then, by then, there was probably three seconds left on the clock. JT was in the backcourt, Malcolm (Brogdon) was still out of bounds. So, it was like, I’ve gotta get a shot up at least,” Williams continued.