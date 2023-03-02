What Made Jayson Tatum’s 2018 Dunk Over LeBron James So Significant

Back when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers ruled the East, and the Boston Celtics were in search of establishing their new core, rookie Jayson Tatum took just one offensive possession to make himself a household name.

And it couldn’t come on a bigger stage.

It was the 2018 Eastern Conference finals. Boston hosted Cleveland for a do-or-die Game 7 showdown after taking a 2-0 series lead. James, who had already delivered his long-awaited promise of a title to Cleveland in 2016, was in search of a fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. And with the C’s already down Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, the window of opportunity couldn’t be any more wide-open for the Cavs.

But Tatum, who the Celtics had just taken No. 3 overall in the 2017 NBA draft, was also hungry. With Irving and Hayward sidelined, the then-20-year-old Duke product inherited a great deal of responsibility. Tatum stood alongside fellow youngsters Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier with the odds stacked against them and just four quarters away from an NBA Finals date with the Golden State Warriors.

And while the pendulum didn’t swing Boston’s way, the night was bittersweet for Tatum.

In the fourth quarter, with the Celtics trailing by four points, Tatum got the ball at the top of the key. He then blew by Cleveland defenders Kyle Korver and Tristan Thompson, meeting James at the rim. That’s when Tatum made his first NBA Hallmark moment.

Tatum quickly reminded James of what just unfolded, bumping his chest under the basket and uplifting a roaring TD Garden crowd.