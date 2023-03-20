What Red Sox Hitting Coach Told Alex Verdugo Before Crucial WBC Game

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, alongside Team Mexico, will compete for a shot at the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship game Monday night.

And while Mexico has shocked the WBC throughout its underdog run in the tournament, snagging Pool C over the United States and overcoming Puerto Rico in a late-game rally during the quarterfinal round, Verdugo has struggled at the plate.

And before taking the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Verdugo revealed he was contacted by Red Sox hitting coach Pete Fatse.

“I’m close. Just a few corrections to make,” Verdugo told reporters, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

The 26-year-old, prior to first pitch against Japan, has hit .105/.217/.105, going just 2-for-19 at the plate.

Verdugo has contributed three RBIs with both hits being singles, striking out just one time while drawing two walks for Mexico. That’s made for three hitless WBC performances for Verdugo, who delivered a bloop single to continue Mexico’s rally against Puerto Rico on Friday night.

During spring training, Verdugo noted his motivation entering 2023 following what he and Red Sox manager Alex Cora viewed as a rather unanticipated result in 2022.