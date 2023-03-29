What Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Hoping To Improve In Triple-A

WORCESTER — Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has spent the past two seasons playing Triple-A with a couple of trips up to the major league club, and this season will most likely be more of the same.

Duran said his conversations with Red Sox manager Alex Cora were good, and he knows the expectations he has coming into the season.

“He told me to keep working,” Duran told NESN.com during Triple-A Worcester’s media day at Polar Park on Wednesday. “And hopefully, I’ll make an impact when I get up there.”

“Working” can mean a variety of things to any ball player, but for the left-hand-hitting Duran, it’s simply working all things baseball.

“Just playing baseball, not trying to do too much,” Duran said. “Just taking care of the details.

Keep going on my swing, keep playing defense, base running, just all the details of baseball.”

During spring training, the 26-year-old hit .353 in his 18 plate appearances with six hits, four RBIs and one stolen base.

“I thought it went really good,” Duran said of his spring training performance. “I thought I played really good and did the best I could do.”