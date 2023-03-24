What Tyler Bertuzzi Thought Of First Bruins-Canadiens Rivalry Experience

BOSTON — Tyler Bertuzzi knows all about what it means to play for an Original Six franchise.

After all, before getting dealt to the Boston Bruins prior to this year’s trade deadline, the shifty winger played the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Detroit Red Wings.

But even with playing for the Red Wings, few rivalries in hockey compare to the tenacity felt when the Bruins and Montreal Canadiens collide. And Bertuzzi got his first taste of the rivalry Thursday night as in a strange scheduling circumstance, the Bruins hosted the Canadiens for the first time all season and came out with a 4-2 victory at TD Garden.

“Obviously, it was a pretty chippy game,” Bertuzzi said. “It’s always going to be physical playing the Canadiens, another Original Six team. I’m happy we came out with the win.”

It was a physical game almost right from the outset and definitely after Bertuzzi scored his first goal in a Bruins uniform 4:34 into the opening frame.

Just a few minutes after that, Brad Marchand jumped all over Rem Pitlick and delivered a few haymakers after the Canadiens forward hit Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron after the play.

Late in the first period, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy took exception to Jake Evans snowing goalie Jeremy Swayman. McAvoy got right in front of Evans and bowled him over.