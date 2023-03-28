What’s Next For Bruins Prospect Mason Lohrei After OSU Season Ends?

The Bruins are thin when it comes to defensive depth, so it might be a good time to get a look at Mason Lohrei.

The Ohio State sophomore, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft by Boston, is a top prospect for the B’s and posted strong numbers this season for the Buckeyes with four goals and 28 assists. Lohrei’s season ended over the weekend when OSU lost to Quinnipiac in the NCAA Tournament.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney attended the game, likely to get a look at Lohrei before deciding what comes next for the 22-year-old.

There are a few options on the table: Lohrei can return to Ohio State for his junior year, sign an amateur tryout or sign an entry-level contract and get reps with the Providence Bruins or even make his NHL debut.

It wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world to see what Lohrei can bring to the Bruins, especially as the Stanley Cup playoffs approach. The B’s already have a strong rotating cast of defensemen despite Derek Forbort being hurt, but it wouldn’t hurt to add one more skilled two-way D-man to the mix over the remaining nine games.

The P-Bruins are the AHL Eastern Conference’s best team going into Monday’s game against the Bridgeport Islanders and could be an impact playoff as they prepare for the playoffs.

Of course, Lohrei could opt to return to school so he doesn’t lose his eligibility. But if he wants to leave OSU and begin his professional career, it certainly would be worth it to the Bruins to see what he can do at the pro level. It would be a small sample size, sure, but if the Bruins want Lohrei as part of their future, they should capitalize on the opportunity to see what he can bring to the organization.