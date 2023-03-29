Why Bobby Dalbec ‘Anticipated’ Starting Season With Triple-A Worcester

WORCESTER — Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted how Bobby Dalbec was aware of Boston’s roster makeup prior to arriving at spring training.

And while Dalbec said Wednesday it wasn’t a conversation he had with Cora or the Red Sox, the fact he served as a utility infielder in Fort Myers, Fla., along with the arrival of Yu Chang, eliminated the element of surprise when Dalbec was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

“Honestly, I anticipated it more so than I have in the past just the way the roster was designed coming into spring,” Dalbec told NESN.com during Worcester’s media day at Polar Park. “So it wasn’t too much of a letdown, honestly. Like, yeah, it sucks. I’m not gonna say it feels good or I was excited to get sent down. But it’s part of the game. It just is what it is. I’m not one to be bitter or anything like that I’m just going to keep playing hard and have fun.”

Chang was signed to a major league deal and, unlike Dalbec, does not have minor league options. Chang, who impressed during the World Baseball Classic, would have been subject to waivers if not retained in Boston.

“It’s kind of one of those unspoken things like this is part of the game,” Dalbec said. “And Chang is a great player and looks different this spring so they want to have him instead of me. It is what it is.”

The 27-year-old Dalbec played 18 spring training games while batting .235 with a .304 on-base percentage and .813 OPS. He finished with a pair of home runs and six RBIs while scoring 11 runs. Dalbec also walked five times in those 56 plate appearances with 21 strikeouts, pleased by the number of times he reached base.