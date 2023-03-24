Why Mike Gesicki’s Patriots Contract Is Bargain For New England

Mike Gesicki should add a new, explosive element to the Patriots’ passing game.

But if he doesn’t, the talented tight end at least won’t be much of a financial burden.

The one-year contract Gesicki signed with New England last week is worth up to $9 million, but he’ll need to earn half of that through incentives tied to both playing time and production.

Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports on Friday shared a breakdown of those incentives:

#Patriots TE Mike Gesicki's one-year, $4.5M contract includes $4.5M in incentives:



$300k for 40 catches, 50 catches, 60 catches, 70 catches, 450 yards, 550 yards, 650 yards & 750 yards

$350k for 46% of snaps

$400k 53% of snaps & 60% of snaps

$450k 70% of snaps

$500k 80% of snaps — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 24, 2023

So, to earn his full contract value, Gesicki needs to play at least 80% of New England’s offensive snaps, catch at least 70 passes and tally at least 750 receiving yards. If he hits all of those marks, $9 million would be a bargain, especially compared to the $17.2 million salary cap hit Jonnu Smith was set to carry this season.

The Patriots cut bait with the underperforming Smith last week, trading him to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick. If Gesicki flops in New England and fails to reach 40 catches, 450 yards or a 46% snap rate — all marks Smith could not hit in 2022 — the Patriots would owe him just $4.5 million.