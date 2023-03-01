Why This Potential Patriots Draft Target Is Huge Jakobi Meyers Fan

INDIANAPOLIS — Long before Jakobi Meyers was winning over Patriots fans and landing atop free agent receiver rankings, he was impressing everyone who worked with him at North Carolina State.

Meyers arrived in Raleigh, N.C., as a quarterback but switched to receiver after his freshman season. The next three years saw him blossom into a tough, productive receiver who was a key contributor in the Wolfpack offense. That included racking up 92 catches and 1,047 yards in 2018 when he overlapped with redshirt freshman linebacker Isaiah Moore, who now is going through his own NFL draft process.

Moore, who reportedly impressed Patriots coaches at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, was asked Wednesday morning about which New England players he’d look forward to playing with. He mentioned safety Devin McCourty (who still hasn’t retired), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and, of course, Meyers.

“Devin McCourty’s a guy that’s been around for a long time,” Moore told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Jakobi Meyers, my former teammate at NC State, it’d be great to link back up with him. They have a really, really great group all around out there. Ja’Whaun Bentley’s playing linebacker there right now. … Great, great linebacker. I see a lot of similarities between him and I.”

Moore then talked about his experience with Meyers in college, and also revealed that his former teammate is great at video games.

“Kobi’s different, man,” he said. “Jakobi, his story’s crazy. He came in as a quarterback, transitioned to wide receiver and he just took off. I remember he made some crazy catches on me in practice. Made some crazy catches against North Carolina in the regular season that year. All-around great guy, man.”

“Great gamer guy. Really good at ‘NBA 2K.’ I’ll say that. He’s a great guy, man. I’d love linking up with him.”