Will Bruins Have Taylor Hall Back In Lineup Before Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Bruins have been without Taylor Hall since February after he suffered a lower-body injury, but he’s been making strides as he works toward a return.

Hall has been practicing with Boston in a non-contact sweater this week, but head coach Jim Montgomery hasn’t given a timeline for when — or if — the forward could return before the end of the regular season.

With 12 games left and a Stanley Cup playoffs berth already clinched, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the Bruins waited until the postseason to insert Hall back into the lineup. Montgomery has been tight-lipped about where Hall stands, but did mention he looked “really, really good” Wednesday while skating with his teammates.

While Hall is on the right track, the Bruins still don’t know if No. 71 will be ready before their final game April 13.

“He’s got some hurdles here still in our process of return to play to go through,” Montgomery told reporters after Thursday’s morning skate. “Not certain either way. I don?t have a definitive answer.”

The Bruins are fortunate enough to be deep at the forward position, and they certainly don’t want to rush Hall back before he’s ready.

Boston returns to action Thursday night when the Bruins welcome the Montreal Canadiens to town. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.