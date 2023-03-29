World Series Predictions: Our ‘Expert’ Picks For 2023 MLB Season

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is upon us. And the road to crowning a World Series champion will be unlike any other in MLB history, thanks to a few rule changes geared toward increasing action and improving pace of play.
The teams that adjust the best will have a leg up on the competition, especially in the early going, but it’s a long season. Water presumably will find its level. Or not.
Anyway, there are several clear-cut championship contenders ahead of the new campaign, including the Astros, who won their second World Series title in six years in 2022. Houston went to the Fall Classic four times in that span. The “dynasty” talk is becoming increasingly legitimate.
So, which franchises will represent the American League and the National League this season? And who ultimately will bring home the Commissioner’s Trophy?
We asked the NESN Digital staff to share their World Series predictions before the 2023 MLB season begins Thursday. Here are the responses.
Mike Cole: Braves over Astros
It’s boring, and it’s chalky, but I might just go back to this well — or some variation — for the next three or four seasons. These organizations are the models for how to draft and develop while simultaneously infusing outside talent. This season, I think the Braves’ rotation is the difference-maker. Max Fried finished second in NL Cy Young voting last year and could do the same this year, behind teammate Spencer Strider. It’s just such a deep and talented team that could be on the verge of a dynasty.
Ricky Doyle: Padres over Blue Jays
Been on the San Diego bandwagon for a few years, so why jump off now? The amount of top-level talent on the Padres’ roster is absurd — starting, of course, with the quartet of Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Xander Bogaerts — and the NL West doesn’t look quite as daunting this season, with even the Dodgers appearing more vulnerable than usual. Assuming health (and not succumbing to heightened expectations), the Friars are well positioned to play with the big boys, blending star power with enviable depth en route to the World Series, where the Blue Jays will await thanks to an elite offense and a very formidable rotation.
Greg Dudek: Blue Jays over Padres
It feels like the Blue Jays have slipped a little under the radar with all the money that was thrown around over the offseason. But with another year of experience under their belts, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are primed to lead Toronto, which also has top-end starting pitching, to the MLB crown.
Adam London: Braves over Yankees
You could argue both Atlanta and New York rank inside the top five in the big leagues for both starting rotation and offensive lineup. The Yankees boast a particularly vaunted slate of arms, with a trio of 2022 All-Stars headlining the group. The Braves, meanwhile, have virtually no holes across their club, as they feature an elite bullpen on top of the aforementioned starters and boppers. This Fall Classic would be a great one, and I think Atlanta’s experience on MLB’s biggest stage will push it over the top to win a second World Series in three years.
Sean McGuire: Phillies over Yankees
The Phillies are coming off a season in which they got hot at the right time en route to the NL pennant before falling to the World Series champion Astros. The loss surely motivated Philadelphia to make a notable offseason splash with the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, an NL MVP candidate. He’ll further complement a strong batting order, with Bryce Harper gearing up for his return after offseason Tommy John surgery.
Jason Ounpraseuth: Braves over Rays
The Braves have a young, deep roster that can win in multiple ways. The Rays have the pitching staff to compete against a tough AL East and could give the AL favorite Astros fits. Randy Arozarena’s strong World Baseball Classic and consistency from Wander Franco can help Tampa Bay reach the next level and make the World Series.
Gio Rivera: Dodgers over Mariners
The Dodgers made their exit from Fall Classic contention in disappointing fashion last October, failing to follow up on a league-best 111-51 record in 2022. The front office, which acknowledged a NL Division Series bounce was underwhelming, backed up its reflection and signed J.D. Martinez and Noah Syndergaard. They’ll be a step above the Mariners, who paid the price of overmanagement against the Astros when manager Scott Servais called upon Robbie Ray to serve a tee-ball pitch right down the middle to Yordan Álvarez in the AL Division Series. Overshadowed in Houston’s continued dynasty run to the World Series was a sneaky Mariners team, set to compete once more in the AL West.
Keagan Stiefel: Padres over Astros
Let’s start by pointing out how picking anyone but Houston to represent the AL in the World Series is absurd. The Astros’ opponent this go-round? San Diego and its new core of cool guys: Bogaerts, Tatís Jr., Soto and Ha-Seong Kim. Give me the Fathers.
Gayle Troiani: Astros over Padres
As deep, talented and experienced as the Astros are, it’s hard to pick anyone over the reigning World Series champs. Houston could, and should, be the first team to repeat since the Yankees 23 years ago.
Ben Watanabe: Braves over Guardians
The NL has been top-heavy for years, but I actually think Atlanta has put distance between itself and the rest of the league’s elite, with the Dodgers, Padres, Phillies, Cardinals and Mets all having very real holes hidden below their star-studded top-ends. Why Cleveland? Well, I’m mostly just reaching for a reason not to pick Houston. I do love the potential at the top of the Guardians’ rotation and bullpen, and Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan might finally be able to give José Ramírez the help he needs in that lineup.
Lauren Campbell: Padres over Blue Jays
This will be the year San Diego’s big spending pays off. While they do have some questions when it comes to their pitching, the Padres have a dangerous lineup that is stacked with talent that should propel them to a World Series title.