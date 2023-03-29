World Series Predictions: Our ‘Expert’ Picks For 2023 MLB Season

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is upon us. And the road to crowning a World Series champion will be unlike any other in MLB history, thanks to a few rule changes geared toward increasing action and improving pace of play.

The teams that adjust the best will have a leg up on the competition, especially in the early going, but it’s a long season. Water presumably will find its level. Or not.

Anyway, there are several clear-cut championship contenders ahead of the new campaign, including the Astros, who won their second World Series title in six years in 2022. Houston went to the Fall Classic four times in that span. The “dynasty” talk is becoming increasingly legitimate.

So, which franchises will represent the American League and the National League this season? And who ultimately will bring home the Commissioner’s Trophy?

We asked the NESN Digital staff to share their World Series predictions before the 2023 MLB season begins Thursday. Here are the responses.

Mike Cole: Braves over Astros

It’s boring, and it’s chalky, but I might just go back to this well — or some variation — for the next three or four seasons. These organizations are the models for how to draft and develop while simultaneously infusing outside talent. This season, I think the Braves’ rotation is the difference-maker. Max Fried finished second in NL Cy Young voting last year and could do the same this year, behind teammate Spencer Strider. It’s just such a deep and talented team that could be on the verge of a dynasty.

Ricky Doyle: Padres over Blue Jays

Been on the San Diego bandwagon for a few years, so why jump off now? The amount of top-level talent on the Padres’ roster is absurd — starting, of course, with the quartet of Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Xander Bogaerts — and the NL West doesn’t look quite as daunting this season, with even the Dodgers appearing more vulnerable than usual. Assuming health (and not succumbing to heightened expectations), the Friars are well positioned to play with the big boys, blending star power with enviable depth en route to the World Series, where the Blue Jays will await thanks to an elite offense and a very formidable rotation.