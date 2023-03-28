Would Getting Lamar Jackson Flip AFC East Back In Patriots’ Favor?

The New England Patriots currently sit in an unfamiliar position, approaching irrelevancy in an AFC East they dominated for two decades. New England is in this position both because of what it hasn’t accomplished and because of what divisional rivals like the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and three-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills have both on and off the field.

NFL analysts and media pundits will say the same thing. Many of them have since the Tom Brady era concluded, and New England’s lackluster offseason has fueled that ongoing notion. So have oddsmakers. The Patriots have the longest odds of any AFC East team to win the Super Bowl (55-1), the conference (30-1) and the division itself (+750). The order in each of those FanDuel Sportsbook markets goes the Bills, Jets, Dolphins and Patriots.

Think about that: the Patriots are viewed as the fourth team in the AFC East hierarchy.

However, the Patriots could propel themselves back into the conversation to win all three with one blockbuster move for star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, according to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, wants to play in New England. Kraft made headlines Monday when he told reporters how his friend, Meek Mill, relayed Jackson’s interest to the longtime owner. Kraft said the decision is now up to Belichick, though that’s perhaps an unfair burden on the coach given Jackson’s desired contract is the biggest reason for his availability. It feels Kraft will have plenty of say in that department.

Kraft’s comments came hours after Jackson made his trade request public. The 2019 NFL MVP, who’s still just 26 years old, is available to communicate with other teams like the Patriots. The Baltimore Ravens allowed Jackson that right when they placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him earlier this month, just a few days after Jackson made his initial request to the team. The Ravens would be able to match any offer Jackson receives, but if they opted against it would acquire two first-rounders from Jackson’s next team. Baltimore continues to operate as if Jackson will be back.

But could Jackson actually land elsewhere, perhaps with the Patriots? I mean, talk about a splash.