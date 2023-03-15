Would Patriots Make Sense For Released Ezekiel Elliott?

After his tenure with the Cowboys produced a pair of NFL rushing crowns, Ezekiel Elliott reportedly has been released by Dallas and is eligible to sign with any team as a free agent.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon the Cowboys informed Elliott of his release. The development came after the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported hours earlier that Dallas was set to part ways.

There’s no debating Elliott is past his prime and has lost the burst that allowed him to become one of the league’s best running backs. His days with 1,800-plus yards of offense and 4.5 yards per carry are a thing of the past, no doubt. However, the fact the 2016 first-rounder was set to count $16.4 million against the 2023 cap likely was the biggest reason behind his release. That and the fact Dallas just placed the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard earlier this month.

Elliott, though, remains a capable short-yardage back in the league. He is better suited to serve as the power runner in a thunder-and-lightning backfield, perhaps his biggest asset being on third-and-1 or goal-line work. Seven of his 12 touchdowns in 2022 came from the 1-yard line while he only had two scores of 10 or more yards. Still, 14 scores in 15 games all while Pollard emerged as a key threat down the stretch is respectable.

Should Elliott welcome a different role than his early days in Dallas and the contract that comes with it, he could be an interesting option for a team with an established top back. And it’s fair to think those will be the only options out there for him. The New England Patriots, specifically, might fit that billing. Perhaps the Cincinnati Bengals (behind Joe Mixon), Chicago Bears (alongside Khalil Herbert) or Houston Texans (behind Dameon Pierce) also would make some sense.

With Rhamondre Stevenson coming off a dynamite second season, the 25-year-old certainly is deserving of the lead duties. But Damien Harris, who was New England’s No. 2 last season and hindered by injuries, remains on the open market and unlikely to return. Pierre Strong Jr. impressed in limited action his rookie season but is 25 pounds lighter than Elliott, a potential hinderance in those goal-line situations. Kevin Harris is closer in size and style, but far from a proven commodity. And there’s no debating Stevenson would benefit from getting hit less times than he did in 2022 when he essentially was New England’s do-it-all offense with 279 touches including 210 carries.

So while the Patriots should not overexert themselves to sign a 27-year-old running back with more than 2,000 touches in his career, Elliott nevertheless could be an enticing addition for New England’s situational depth.