WWE Legend Puts Red Wings Stanley Cup Champ Through Table

A Detroit Red Wings fan favorite got a little more than he bargained for when he attended Impact Wrestling’s “Sacrifice” event Friday.

The event was held in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Darren McCarty was spotlighted in the crowd, where he had a front-row seat for all the action.

The four-time Stanley Cup champion found himself involved in the action during the Bully Ray, who WWE fans might remember as Bubba Ray Dudley, vs. Tommy Dreamer match. It was a special gimmick match, so action spilled over to the outside. Ray took a sip of beer from McCarty’s friend and spit it at the former Red Wings forward and threw the cup at him. The WWE Hall of Famer proceeded to “pie face” or throw a jab at McCarty.

There was more trash talk after Ray won the match, and McCarty accepted the challenge and stepped into the squared circle. The Detroit fan favorite went back to his enforcer days and started giving it to Ray.

McCarty had the better of the fight, until The Good Hands tag team, John Skyler and Jason Hotch, jumped in from behind to save Ray. The trio then hoisted the Red Wings icon up and smashed him with a powerbomb through a table that was previously set up.

The angle set up the return of Impact Wrestling president Scott D’Amore, who Ray previously had taken out. The heel trio tried to escape but a group of babyfaces halted them. Hotch was taken into the ring, and D’Amore hit him with a Canadian Destroyer then got a big pop from the St. Clair College crowd.