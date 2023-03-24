WWE Reportedly Bringing Legend Back For WrestleMania Return

It’s WrestleMania season, which means WWE is currently preparing to pull out all the stops for its biggest show of the year.

The return of a 14-time world champion? That should do it.

WWE is expected to bring in Randy Orton for WrestleMania 39 weekend, according to PWI Elite. Though the report does not give specifics of whether or not the 42-year-old would be appearing on camera, it would only make sense that WWE would look for a way to highlight one of its all-time greats.

Orton has not been seen on WWE TV since May 2022, when he suffered a serious back injury that required a fusion surgery that many believed could be career-threatening.

Prior to his injury, Orton had been teaming with Matt Riddle as “RKBro,” holding the Raw Tag Team Championship before dropping them to The Usos in a unification match last May. Riddle is also out of the WWE picture at the moment, opening up a number of lanes for WWE to head down with Orton if he is able to return to television.