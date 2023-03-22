WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt-Bobby Lashley WrestleMania Match In Jeopardy

WrestleMania traditionally is a highlight show for WWE due to the amount of casual fans that will be attracted to the product, but they might not get to see Bray Wyatt at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The 35-year-old star largely has been absent from WWE TV with minor allusions to him in the past month. His match at Royal Rumble against LA Knight was met with negative reception, and he has not had an on-screen match since then — the pair have faced off in dark matches and live event shows.

Wyatt’s absence can be attributed to an unspecified illness, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer via Josh Nason. Wyatt was taken off a Madison Square Garden live event, and his status for WrestleMania 39 is “up in the air.”

Meltzer added on Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio that “nobody knows what’s going on” with the Wyatt-Bobby Lashley match, per Ringside News. The health issue reportedly hasn’t been cleared yet, and WWE likely wouldn’t want to commit to a Lashley versus Uncle Howdy match.

WrestleMania 39 is a week away, and there has been very little build to the match. Wyatt did a “Muscle Man Dance” on the Feb. 27 episode of “RAW,” and that has been the only meaningful interaction between the stars.

It’s possible Lashley gets thrown into a last-minute match, but it appears unlikely Wyatt will appear at the “Show of Shows” on April 1 or April 2, which leaves his comeback since Oct. 8 as a failed one due to the amount of inaction.