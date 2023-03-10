WWE Rumors: Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns Plans Hint At Bloodline Future

Solo Sikoa often can be the forgotten member of The Bloodline with Roman Reigns and The Usos grabbing headlines, but WWE management reportedly is high on the 29-year-old.

The former NXT North American champion is the enforcer of the faction and rarely speaks on camera. But when he was on the NXT brand, he was developing his own skills outside of his real-life brothers, The Usos.

The son of Rikishi was a raw talent and his skills on the microphone clearly were in the developmental stage, which is why he was on the NXT brand. But things sped up when he made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3 after recovering from a knee injury.

Sikoa, whose real name is Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, likely will be on the sidelines when The Usos defend the undisputed tag team titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

But WWE is saving Sikoa, who has not lost cleanly since his arrival to the main roster, for a match against his real-life cousin, Reigns, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Tuesday, per Bleacher Report.

This future plan hints at more friction within The Bloodline. Jey Uso rejoined the faction this week on “RAW” in his betrayal of Zayn. But things could change if Reigns loses the undisputed universal title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 on April 2.

There isn’t a strong indication of where the group would go if Reigns does lose the title. He has hinted at a possible career in Hollywood, and if WWE truly sees star potential in Sikoa, getting the rub from his cousin would be a great launching point for his career.