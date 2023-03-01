WWE Theme Songs: Eight Best Entrance Jams Of All Time

While a good theme song (or lack thereof) might not necessarily make or break a WWE superstar, there’s no denying solid entrance music can help with one’s character development and completely change the atmosphere in an arena.

Some of the classic jams used throughout wrestling history transcend sports entertainment, becoming as recognizable and as iconic as the superstars themselves. Just look around the NFL, NHL, NBA and Major League Baseball, where DJs oftentimes turn to their WWE collection to increase crowd engagement.

This all begs the question: Which theme song is the best in WWE history?

Obviously, it’s an incredibly subjective debate — more so than any argument centered around accolades — and there’s truly no right or wrong answer. But the following entrance songs — identified by the superstars using them — absolutely slap, as the kids say. They’re bound to make any audience pop.

We settled on eight songs, with an honorable mention, but the list could have been much, much longer.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin — “I Won’t Do What You Tell Me”

There’s nothing that compares to the opening glass shatter, an indication the Texas Rattlesnake has arrived and that business is about to pick up. Austin’s theme song is synonymous with WWE’s “Attitude Era” of the late 1990s, eliciting some of the loudest pops you’ll ever hear from a wrestling crowd.

D-Generation X — “Are You Ready?”

The suspension rate in schools across the United States likely surged when DX was at its peak, as inappropriate crotch chops became the norm with students mimicking the controversial content WWE provided in the late 1990s. And as for DX’s theme song, well, it was too perfect for the time.