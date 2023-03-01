WWE Theme Songs: Eight Best Entrance Jams Of All Time

While a good theme song (or lack thereof) might not necessarily make or break a WWE superstar, there’s no denying solid entrance music can help with one’s character development and completely change the atmosphere in an arena.
Some of the classic jams used throughout wrestling history transcend sports entertainment, becoming as recognizable and as iconic as the superstars themselves. Just look around the NFL, NHL, NBA and Major League Baseball, where DJs oftentimes turn to their WWE collection to increase crowd engagement.
This all begs the question: Which theme song is the best in WWE history?
Obviously, it’s an incredibly subjective debate — more so than any argument centered around accolades — and there’s truly no right or wrong answer. But the following entrance songs — identified by the superstars using them — absolutely slap, as the kids say. They’re bound to make any audience pop.
We settled on eight songs, with an honorable mention, but the list could have been much, much longer.
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin — “I Won’t Do What You Tell Me”
There’s nothing that compares to the opening glass shatter, an indication the Texas Rattlesnake has arrived and that business is about to pick up. Austin’s theme song is synonymous with WWE’s “Attitude Era” of the late 1990s, eliciting some of the loudest pops you’ll ever hear from a wrestling crowd.
D-Generation X — “Are You Ready?”
The suspension rate in schools across the United States likely surged when DX was at its peak, as inappropriate crotch chops became the norm with students mimicking the controversial content WWE provided in the late 1990s. And as for DX’s theme song, well, it was too perfect for the time.
The Undertaker — “Rest In Peace”
Everything about The Undertaker is enough to make a child (or an adult?) crap their pants — the look, the aura, the darkness and, yes, the theme music. Once the lights go out and the bell tolls, you can’t help but feel like The Deadman is about to inflict damage on whoever stands across from him.
Chris Jericho — “Break Down The Walls”
Jericho might’ve had the best debut in WWE history in 1999, verbally sparring with The Rock after months of a “Y2J” buildup. And his theme song is near the top of its respective category, as well.
CM Punk — “Cult of Personality”
CM Punk is one of the most polarizing superstars in recent wrestling history. But the theme song he began using with WWE in 2011 — first released by Living Colour in 1988 — became synonymous with his entrance, to the point where AEW evidently felt inclined to secure the rights prior to his 2021 debut with the promotion.
Triple H — “The Game”
Triple H’s “My Time” theme, used around the turn of the century, is very underrated, but we’ll stick with Motörhead’s “The Game” for the purpose of this exercise, because it, too, is awesome. And it perfectly fits what Triple H evolved into as an in-ring competitor.
Ultimate Warrior
Intense. That’s the best way to describe the Ultimate Warrior. And his theme song fit his character to a tee, immediately ramping up the energy level as he sprinted down the aisle and shook the life out of the ropes once inside the squared circle.
The Rock
How could we leave out “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” when putting together this list? Much like with Triple H, there’s another version of The Rock’s theme song that’s highly underrated. But hearing “If ya smell… !” burst through the speakers is sure to produce a massive reaction at any venue hosting The People’s Champ.
Honorable mention: The Brood
Edge and Christian, who teamed with Gangrel, found great success after the faction split. But how sick is this entrance?