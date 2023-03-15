Yankees Reportedly Charge Players For Wi-Fi On Team Plane

There is a loophole, though

by

30 minutes ago

The Yankees have been known to be a team that isn’t afraid to spend.

But even the richest teams have limits.

Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein published a piece Wednesday morning that revealed the Yankees charge their players to use Wi-Fi on their flights, which is about $9 per player.

“Technically, it’s Delta that does the charging, approximately $9 per flight. (Delta also offers free iMessage and WhatsApp.) But the Yankees, whom Forbes estimates are worth $6 billion, do not cover the cost,” Apstein wrote. “A person familiar with the prices of such things said an in-flight Wi-Fi plan for one team for one year costs approximately $40,000?or about the price of four (Gerrit) Cole pitches.”

Gerrit Cole was surprised by the fact that Wi-Fi wasn’t included on flights. Not that someone like Cole can’t afford it, but Wi-Fi an expense the Yankees certainly could front for their players.

Aaron Judge, though, found a loophole.

“I’ve got T-Mobile,” Aaron Judge told Apstein. “So I don’t have to worry about it.”

T-Mobile offers free in-flight Wi-Fi to Delta flyers.

According to Apstein, the Cincinnati Reds are the only other Major League Baseball team to make their players pay for in-flight Wi-Fi.

A first-world problem, sure, but it still is a bit surprising the Yankees don’t offer it.

More MLB:

Alex Cora Confirms Corey Kluber As Red Sox Opening Day Starter
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers
Previous Article

New Report Suggests Patriots Didn’t Seriously Pursue Jakobi Meyers
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Next Article

Patriots Rumors: Pats Showing Interest In These Big-Name Wideouts

Picked For You

Related