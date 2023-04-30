76ers Star Joel Embiid ‘Doubtful’ To Play Game 1 Against Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t suffered a loss yet in the NBA playoffs, but it looks like they’ll be working at a disadvantage to being their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia’s biggest threat in Joel Embiid, who is dealing with a sprained knee, is listed as doubtful for Game 1 Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Embiid hasn’t played since Game 3 in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are fresh off their momentum-snagging Game 6 victory over the Atlanta Hawks to at last punch their conference semifinals ticket. And while a 76ers team without Embiid is just another playoff advantage in Boston’s favor, the Celtics enter the stage with wins in the last five postseason series against Philadelphia. And despite who takes the floor for the 76ers, they’re preparing.

“It doesn’t change our mindset, it does change our gameplan.” Malcolm Brogdon told reporters at practice, per CLNS Media.

Boston’s star duo — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — also has plenty of experience against the 76ers, with or without Embidd, which includes two playoff series.

Embiid was in attendance during Sunday’s team practice, but 76ers head coach Doc Rivers voiced a lack of confidence in the availability of Philadelphia’s go-to man ahead of Game 1.

“If I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1,” Rivers said, per Rich Hoffman of The Athletic. “But we’ll see.”