Adam Duvall Completes Red Sox Comeback With Walk-Off Dinger

Never leave a ballpark no matter what the score is. That’s what Adam Duvall made clear in just his second game in a Red Sox uniform.

Boston faced a 7-1 deficit against the Orioles after the top of the third inning. But the Red Sox showed fight until the bottom of the ninth inning.

With 8-7, Baltimore up Masataka Yoshida hit a fly out, and Ryan McKenna appeared to secure the final out of the ball game, until he dropped it.

Everyone at Fenway Park could not believe it, including closer Felix Bautista. That gave Boston enough life for Adam Duvall to cap off his great afternoon with his second home run of the day for a walk-off win.

Check out the dinger below:

Adam Duvall is ???. pic.twitter.com/GW4qZnZuSY — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 1, 2023

There was a quick referee from the umpires, but the ball clearly hit the top pad on the Green Monster.