Adam Duvall Injury: ‘Minor Update’ On Red Sox Outfielder

As Red Sox fans continue to eagerly await any injury-related news regarding Adam Duvall, one report Monday afternoon offered a “minor update” on the Boston outfielder.

The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham reported Monday around 12:30 p.m. ET that Duvall was meeting with a doctor about the wrist injury he suffered Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Boston’s series-sweeping victory that Duvall was having X-rays on his wrist.

Abraham added how there is expected to be more of an update on Duvall’s status “soon.”

Minor update on Adam Duvall:



He's in with a doctor now and hopefully there will be an update on his status soon.



That's it for right now. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 10, 2023

Duvall was injured in the ninth inning when he slid for a line drive in center field. His wrist got awkwardly caught in the outfield grass, prompting Duvall to immediately take off his glove and exit the field in pain.

Red Sox players expressed Sunday how they hoped the injury wasn’t as bad as it looked, especially since Duvall had been one of Boston’s biggest bright spots with his historic start at the plate.

Duvall had season-ending surgery on his same left wrist last season when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves. The surgery was in order to repair a torn tendon sheath.