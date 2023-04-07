Alex Cora Pinpoints What’s Causing Triston Casas Problems At Plate

Thought of as an American League Rookie of the Year candidate before the start of the season, Boston Red Sox rookie Triston Casas has gotten off to a far-from-ideal offensive start.

The 23-year-old slugger has just three hits in his first 23 at-bats, including an 0-for-4 showing Thursday in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Even the plate discipline he showed as a September call-up last season hasn’t exactly been there with Casas recording only two walks and striking out six times.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t seem concerned about the lackluster showings so far and diagnosed what’s plaguing Casas at the plate at the moment.

“I think he’s a little bit out in front,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “You can tell his contact point is not there.”

Cora believes there’s a reason for optimism in Casas’ offense that played out in the win over the Tigers. It came in his last at-bat when the left-handed hitter battled back from an 0-2 count by fouling off a couple of pitches before flying out to center, which advanced both Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida up a base.

“The last one was a better at-bat,” Cora said. “He battled and put some good swings on it, so hopefully it’s the beginning of something good for him.”

With Casas scuffling, Cora could elect to give the first baseman an extra day off — the Red Sox and Tigers don’t play Friday — especially with the Tigers trotting out lefty Joey Wentz for Saturday’s matchup.