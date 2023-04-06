Alex Cora Pleased With Recent Outing By Red Sox’s Brayan Bello

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is optimistic about pitcher Brayan Bello after the right-hander’s most recent rehab start Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Bello, who missed time in spring training because of tightness in his forearm, was sent back to Fort Myers after initial belief he would make a rehab start up north. The weather forecast prompted Cora and the Red Sox to make the decision on Bello, essentially extending his spring training.

“He threw the ball well,” Cora told reporters Thursday ahead of Boston’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “(Velocity) was good. Everything went well. Everybody’s pleased. So now we’ll see how the weather goes … next week. And he’ll make another one.”

Bello threw 72 pitches over five innings Wednesday.

“The action of the pitches, which is the most important thing, stayed throughout the whole outing,” Cora told reporters. “So, we’re in a good spot.”

The 23-year-old Bello surely could provide a lift to a Boston staff that hasn’t gotten off to the best start. He compiled a 4.71 ERA in 13 games (11 starts) in 2022.

Cora told reporters Bello’s next rehab start likely will take place at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. He’s expected to pitcher another five innings in that game with Worcester set to face the Columbus Clippers.