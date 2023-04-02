Alex Verdugo Sends Strong Message About 2023 Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox offense is absolutely rolling to start the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Boston scored nine runs in each of its first three games, marking a first in franchise history. The 27 total runs on 36 hits with a team average of .327 throughout their season-opening series against the Baltimore Orioles is enough to make the 2018 Red Sox blush.

The offensive outburst has also been enough for Alex Verdugo to make a strong claim about this iteration of the Red Sox.

“Like I said, they want to count us out,” Verdugo said following the Red Sox’s win Sunday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They want to say we’re going to be last in our division. But we don’t feel that way. We like our team. … For us, there’s not going to be one set guy that’s gonna hold this whole team up and keep going. It’s going to be every single one of us.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora helped explain what has made his offense so successful, noting his hitter’s ability to put the ball in play.

Verdugo is one of those players, and has helped lead the way throughout Boston’s offensive explosion. The 26-year-old is 5-of-14 (.357) throughout his first three games with one home run and four RBIs. He has also scored three runs, walked once and struck out just one time.

“When he stays inside the ball, he can do what he did today,” Cora said Sunday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And he knows his swing. I do believe it’s a different mindset as far as the approach. The way he started the season driving that ball to left-center is always a good sign. We’ll move him around in the lineup against lefties. But we know he can make contact and do damage against them too. So far it’s been good. From top to bottom, I think the quality of the at-bats have been great.”