Angel Reese Doubles Down On Caitlin Clark Taunts With Tweets

If you thought Angel Reese was going to succumb to criticism and backtrack on her Caitlin Clark taunts, think again.

Reese stole the show at the end of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship Game between Iowa and LSU on Sunday. With a Tigers triumph well in hand, Reese took aim at Clark by pointing to her ring finger and dishing out some “you can’t see me” waves, a move the Hawkeyes star herself pulled in the Elite Eight round.

The theatrics in Dallas sparked an avalanche of tweets, and Reese eventually joined the party with a series of posts. The sophomore forward’s postgame Twitter activity, which included a still shot of her wave at Clark, made it clear she has no regrets about the showmanship.

and no I?M NOT KEEPING IT CUTE.? — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2023

Reese revealed she taunted Clark because she felt the Iowa guard “disrespected” LSU teammate Alexis Morris as well as the Hawkeyes’ Final Four opponent, South Carolina. Clark didn’t have much to say about Reese’s taunts after the game, but she did salute the Tigers for their first championship in program history.