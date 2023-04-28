Antonio Brown Tweets Odd Photo Of Him Wearing New NFL Uniform

Antonio Brown just can’t seem to help himself.

After keeping his name out of headlines for a shockingly long (one week) period of time, Brown decided to plant himself back in the conversation Friday morning and tweet out a photo that could only be described as odd.

Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM — AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023

That’s right, the long-time Pittsburgh Steeler somehow got in touch with someone who has tremendous photoshop skills to outfit himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform. Either that, or he got his hands on a secondhand Janarion Grant jersey.

It’s understandable why AB would choose the Ravens, as they just locked up Lamar Jackson for the long haul and have outfitted him with the best supporting cast he’s ever had, consisting of Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and the newly draft Zay Flowers.

There’s no wonder to why Brown would want to join such a group.

It’s just not going to happen.