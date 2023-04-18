Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Cleared To Resume Football Activities

The Buffalo Bills and the NFL world received inspiring news Tuesday.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume football activities. The safety suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

The football world was brought together as more promising updates on Hamlin’s health came through. The 25-year-old has become an inspirational figure, and he helped promote the bipartisan legislation Access to AEDs, which would increase the availability of automated external defibrillators on school campuses. He met with President Joe Biden at the White House as part of his advocacy.

But Hamlin also has kept the door open for an NFL return and has met with multiple specialists to ensure his return to the football field would not be a danger to his long-term health. His road to recovery has led him to be in attendance and participate at voluntary workouts with the Bills this week.

“Since then, he’s seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday, and they’re all in agreement — it’s not 2-to-1, 3-to-1 — they’re all in lockstep in what this was. And he is cleared, resume full activities, just like anyone else who is coming back from an injury,” Beane told reporters Tuesday, per the team. “He’s fully cleared. He’s here. He’s in a great headspace to come back and make his return.”

The news was welcomed by NFL fans as they hope Hamlin returns to the football field stronger and better than he was before.