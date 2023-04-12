Boston Sports On Verge Of Another Thrilling Patriots’ Day

It’s become a near guarantee that Boston sports fans have a busy Patriots’ Day every year.

Though each individual team’s success varies from year to year, more often than not folks around New England get to see the start of the Red Sox’s season, Bruins playoffs, Celtics playoffs and the Boston Marathon coincide. This year is a tad different, however, as we’re getting one of the busiest, and most thrilling, days in the history of the Boston sports.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Patriots’ Day on Monday, April 17, 2023.

— The 2023 Boston Marathon begins at 9 a.m. ET in Hopkinton, Mass., with the first finisher expected to arrive at the Boylston Street finish line roughly two hours later.

— The Red Sox will then begin their annual Patriots’ Day game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, with first pitch scheduled for 11:10 p.m. ET. Want a little more juice for that matchup? Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to take the hill, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

— The Bruins are also in line to cap off the proceedings, as Monday looks like the likely start date for their Stanley Cup Playoffs run. As the Presidents’ Trophy winner, Boston will likely open the postseason at home against its eventual opponent.

In addition to what will certainly be a busy schedule, the 2023 Boston Marathon is the 10th anniversary of the bombings in 2013. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has outlined a series of series of events to commemorate the anniversary.

If only the Celtics could have found a way to take on the Hawks in their first-round matchup on Monday. Oh well, you’ll have to wait for Game 2 on Tuesday.