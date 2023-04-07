Braves Scoreboard Has NSFW Nickname For Slider-Cutter Pitch

Major League Baseball pitchers have gotten more crafty with their pitchers in the modern era, so scoreboard operators and announcers can be forgiven at not having a deep knowledge of every pitch variation.

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga has introduced the “ghost fork” pitch in 2023, but there’s plenty of others that have troubled batters over the years.

A combination slider-cutter or slider-curve ball has become trendy, but those who aren’t well versed in the game might not be aware of what the pitch is called. That seemed to be the case Thursday during the Atlanta Braves-Padres game when Steven Wilson was on the mound for San Diego.

“That’s an interesting term for a sweeper,” Brandon Gaudin said when the camera pointed at the scoreboard, per Jomboy Media.

“A ‘slutter.’ Well, I saw that,” Jeff Francoeur said, per Jomboy Media. “I didn’t know if I was supposed to say that or not on TV.”

There’s five of the six up there,” Gaudin said of how many “slutter” pitches Wilson had thrown in the at-bat. “Whoa, boy.”

It’s early in the season, so the scoreboard operators might not have been clued in as to how NSFW the word they used looks and sounds like. ESPN’s play-by-play of the game, which ended in a Braves 7-6 win, identified Wilson’s pitch as a sweeper.