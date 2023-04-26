Breaking Down Patriots’ First-Round Options Ahead Of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots own the 14th pick in this week’s 2023 NFL Draft. Landing an impact player with that pick isn’t just important — it’s imperative.

“You can’t miss on those guys,” director of player personnel Matt Groh stressed last week in his pre-draft news conference. “That’s an investment. That’s a four- or five-year investment. … You’d better do your homework and make sure you get those guys right, from a character perspective and from a player perspective.”

That homework now is complete and ready to be turned in. The Patriots spent the last two-plus months closely vetting hundreds of college prospects, including dozens of potential first-round picks, as they constructed and finalized their draft board. Carrying a streak of four consecutive seasons without a single playoff victory, they know they need to ace this draft as they work to climb back into contention and navigate a now-loaded AFC East.

How will they kick things off Thursday night in Kansas City? Here’s a rundown of New England’s possible first-round approaches:

Draft an offensive tackle

The Patriots might be able to get by this season with the tackles they currently have (Trent Brown and Riley Reiff as the projected starters; Calvin Anderson and Conor McDermott in reserve roles). But with Brown and Reiff both entering contract years and prone to injuries, there’s little long-term stability in this group. At least one of the top four tackle prospects (Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright) should be on the board at No. 14, with Jones and Wright the most likely to be available at that spot. The former has tremendous upside and athleticism but would be the least experienced first-round pick of the Belichick era. The latter started 42 games in college and looks like one of the best overall Patriots fits in this draft, even if he might only be a right tackle at the NFL level.

Draft a cornerback

And ideally a taller, longer one after New England relied mostly on sub-6-foot players at the position last season. Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon are the top options, but both could be gone by No. 14. If that’s the case, would the Patriots consider Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. or Maryland’s Deonte Banks, who both play with their desired level of physicality in coverage? They’ve only drafted one first-round corner under Belichick, and that player (Devin McCourty, 2010) later moved to safety.

Draft a wide receiver

Wideout is another position the Patriots have targeted in Round 1 just once in Belichick’s tenure (N’Keal Harry, 2019), and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba likely is the only receiver deserving of the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft. Smith-Njigba would be a great fit for New England’s offense — he’s basically a taller Julian Edelman — but history suggests it’ll wait to address that need until later. The Patriots’ receiving corps currently consists of JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and 2022 second-rounder Tyquan Thornton.