Bruins’ Brad Marchand Received Inaugural Mr. TNT Award

Bruins’ feisty forward Brad Marchand beat out stiff competition to take home the inaugural Mr. TNT Award for “simultaneously being the most valuable to your team and the TNT broadcast” on Wednesday.

“I was ecstatic when I got the news that I was going to be awarded this trophy,” Marchand told the TNT broadcast team. “We’re in Montreal, and I had to bring it with me to show it off to everybody.”

The first thing Marchand noticed about the trophy was how it compared to the Stanley Cup.

“This is obviously a little bit bigger, a little bit heavier than the Cup,” Marchand chirped at Keith Yandle, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter, and Liam McHugh. “I’m pretty excited about it.”

The finalists were Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner, Buffalo Sabres’ Tage Thompson, Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk and Minnesota Wild’s Ryan Reaves.

“I have to thank my competitors,” Marchand said when asked for his acceptance speech. “… They’re all great guys, all guys I’m scared of. So I have to thank them for not trying to hurt me.”

When the panel asked Marchand about his high-level trash-talking, he said it started when he was just a kid.