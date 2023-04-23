Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Delivers Crushing Check On Panthers Star

McAvoy made the Panthers feel his presence

Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy has had no issue throwing his body around during the first-round series of the Stanley Cups playoffs against the Florida Panthers.

And McAvoy made sure the Panthers, especially Matthew Tkachuk, felt his presence in the opening period of Game 4 on Sunday at FLA Live Arena.

McAvoy delivered a bone-crushing check on Tkachuk after the talented Panthers forward collected the puck in his defensive zone. By the time Tkachuk looked to make a move up ice, he was met head-on by McAvoy, who bowled him over with the big hit. You can watch the play here.

McAvoy finished the first 20 minutes of action second of the Bruins in hits with three, trailing only fourth-line winger Garnet Hathaway, who led the team with five hits. McAvoy did see a team-high 7:56 on the ice in the first period.

McAvoy’s strong play was made even sweeter by Brad Marchand giving the Bruins an early lead with a power-play goal.

