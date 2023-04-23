Bruins’ Discipline Not Allowing Panthers To Dictate Play In Series

When you’re a strong offensive team like the Bruins, who made history in more categories than imagined in the regular season, opponents will try and take liberties against you in the hopes you’ll get frustrated and take undisciplined penalties.

The Bruins have been guilty of that in the past. However, this year, Boston has been able to skate the fine line because they have the ability to score goals and lay the big-time hits without allowing the opposition to get under their skin.

It’s more evident than ever in their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series against the Florida Panthers.

However, the Bruins have kept their composure for the most part despite Bran Marchand being manhandled like a ragdoll by Radko Gudas and Trent Frederic’s claim that he was choked by Ryan Lomberg.

There was only one glaring incident on the Bruins’ side of the ice.

Newly acquired pest-like forward Tyler Bertuzzi stole the stick of Panthers forward Nick Cousins, and the move went viral for the forward playing in his first-ever postseason game and earned him praise from Marchand.

Regardless of the physicality the Panthers are bringing to the Bruins, Boston has managed to stay disciplined, possibly taking numbers for next season, and only give Florida seven power plays which means the Bruins are not retaliating and staying out of the box.