Bruins Fans Will Love Stanley Cup Playoff Shirts Team Is Wearing

The Stanley Cup playoffs are right around the corner and the Bruins are preparing for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Boston held its first practice before its first-round series and donned some special T-shirts that fans certainly will love. The front of the shirt says, “Committed to the process” with “keep dancing on our own” on the sleeve.

New playoff shirt every Bruin is wearing has their postgame anthem on the sleeve. ? pic.twitter.com/KxpWadMApB — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) April 15, 2023

The Bruins have been listening to Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” this season after wins, which Boston fans probably remember from the 2021 Red Sox season when the team basically made the Calum Scott and Tiesto remix its anthem and was heard throughout the locker room during the postseason.

There were a few players missing from practice Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena, but it was for precautionary reasons. The Bruins begin the first round Monday night with a 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop from TD Garden.