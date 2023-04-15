Bruins Fans Will Love Stanley Cup Playoff Shirts Team Is Wearing

These are awesome

by

2 hours ago

The Stanley Cup playoffs are right around the corner and the Bruins are preparing for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Boston held its first practice before its first-round series and donned some special T-shirts that fans certainly will love. The front of the shirt says, “Committed to the process” with “keep dancing on our own” on the sleeve.

The Bruins have been listening to Robyn’s “Dancing On My Ownthis season after wins, which Boston fans probably remember from the 2021 Red Sox season when the team basically made the Calum Scott and Tiesto remix its anthem and was heard throughout the locker room during the postseason.

There were a few players missing from practice Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena, but it was for precautionary reasons. The Bruins begin the first round Monday night with a 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop from TD Garden.

More NHL:

Latest Updates On Bruins’ Veterans Encouraging Ahead Of Game 1
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
Previous Article

Robbie Ray Could Start Throwing Program for Mariners Next Week
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla
Next Article

Joe Mazzulla Has Clear Message For Celtics Before Game 1 Vs. Hawks

Picked For You

Related