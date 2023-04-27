What Jim Montgomery Told Bruins’ Jakub Lauko After Costly Game 5 Penalty

Six seconds after the Boston Bruins netted a third-period equalizer against the Panthers in Game 5 at TD Garden on Wednesday, bottom-six winger Jakub Lauko was whistled for hooking Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Lauko was sent to the box for the two-minute minor, but only needed to be in there 35 seconds as Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal to regain Florida’s advantage 5:14 into the third period. It came merely 41 seconds after Patrice Bergeron tied the game for Boston, and sent TD Garden into a frenzy following his own power-play goal.

Lauko understandably expressed his frustrations both immediately after the hooking penalty was called, and after Florida took a one-goal lead for the third time in the game. He didn’t get a tongue lashing from Jim Montgomery, though, as the Bruins head coach was on his player’s side when it came to call made on the ice.

“I just told him, ‘You know, Lauk’s, that’s a tough call,'” Montgomery told reporters Thursday prior to traveling to Florida, per the team. “I thought it was two people fighting for a loose puck. I said, ‘So, just pick your head up and be ready to go for us, because you’re going back out there.'”

While the penalty proved costly given it helped Florida extend the game to overtime where the Panthers ultimately emerged victorious, Montgomery’s sentiments surely went a long way for the 23-year-old.

We’ll see if Lauko has the opportunity to make up for it Friday when the Bruins try to eliminate the Panthers from the playoffs once again. Game 6 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at FLA Live Arena, and you can watch it live on NESN.