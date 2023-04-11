Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Update On David Krejci; Will He Be Ready For Playoffs?

The Bruins will be without their second-line center to end the regular season.

David Krejci has missed Boston’s last four games after suffering a lower-body injury. He returned to practice last week before leaving early due to discomfort, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery revealed to reporters Tuesday that Krejci will sit out for the final two games against the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens.

“(Tuesday) was his best day. So that has us optimistic about where he’s going to be Game 1,” Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. “He will not play in either game (to end the season).”

Krejci’s 56 points are the most he’s amassed since the 2018-19 season when he reached 73.

With the depth the Bruins have and the No. 1 seed locked up, making sure their core players are as close to 100% healthy ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs should be a priority. Krejci also historically plays his best hockey when the playoffs roll around and he could be an important part of what’s hopefully a lengthy Cup run.

The Bruins also proved they still can win with a handful of Providence players in their lineup — as showcased by their history-making win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Easter Sunday.

While the end goal is to hoist Lord Stanley in June, the Bruins are keeping their focus on Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, which means making sure Krejci is rested enough to unleash “Playoff Krejci.”