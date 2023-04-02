Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reaches Milestone In Win Over Penguins

From the first puck drop back in October, the 2022-2023 NHL season has been a historical one for the Boston Bruins.

Boston set NHL records for being the fastest team to 50 wins and 100 points. They broke franchise records for most points (123) and wins (58) in a single season, now 59.

David Pastrnak etched himself in Bruins’ history when he became a 50-goal scorer, the first since Cam Neely in the 1993-1994 season, and then joined the elite group of 100-point players.

When the Black and Gold earned their 59th win of the season by defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Saturday, Jim Montgomery broke the NHL record for most wins by a first year coach.

“It’s a great accomplishment, but it’s hard when you’re right in the moment to embrace it,” Montgomery told reporters, per team video. “… It’s historic what we’re doing. It’s a pleasure to coach these guys.”

Montgomery told reporters before the win that the achievement isn’t about him.

“It?s a good achievement for that to happen, but to me, it?s all about those players in the room,” Montgomery said via team video. “It?s no different than the All-Star game. I was representing the Boston Bruins. My name might get attached to something, but it?s the Spoked-B that owns the record.”