Bruins’ Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman To Be Featured On NHL Awards Show

The Boston Bruins had the best goalie tandem in the league this season, and the duo are set to get the spotlight this Saturday.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will join Connor McDavid to discuss their historic seasons on the 2023 NHL Regular Season Awards Show, according to a league press release. The Edmonton Oilers star won his third straight and fifth overall Art Ross Trophy and his first-ever Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. Ullmark and Swayman were winners of the William M. Jennings Trophy, which is given to the goalies who have given up the fewest goals in the regular season in a minimum of 25 games.

The Bruins became the first team in NHL history to feature both a 40-win and a 20-win goaltender in a single season. Ullmark is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy for the first time in his career, and he would be the first Boston goalie to do so since Tuukka Rask in the 2013-14 season.

The half-hour special will premiere on NHL Network on Saturday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be available on YouTube after the premiere.

The Black and Gold are focused on more than just regular-season awards as they hope to regain the lead in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers. They will get a chance to do so Friday at FLA Live Arena. Puck drop is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, along with an hour of pregame.