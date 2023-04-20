Bruins Make Roster Move Ahead Of Pivotal Game 3 Vs. Panthers

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery alluded to lineup changes following a deflating Game 2 defeat at TD Garden, and not even 24 hours later, Boston made a roster move.

General manager Don Sweeney announced Thursday evening that the Bruins are recalling forward Oskar Steen from Providence on an emergency basis. That doesn’t necessarily mean Steen, who appeared in three games with Boston in the regular season and tallied one goal, will be in the lineup for the Bruins for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers.

The 5-foot-9, 199-pound Steen netted 14 goals and dished out 17 assists for 31 points in 64 games with Providence this season and provides depth for the Bruins at center, which is needed given the unknown status of captain Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron missed the first two games of the best-of-seven series with an injury and Montgomery told reporters Thursday morning he didn’t know if Bergeron would make the trip to Florida.

It will be interesting to see how Montgomery tinkers with the lineup and whether Steen will be a part of the mix as the Bruins ready themselves for their first road game of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 3 of the series, which is tied 1-1, between the Bruins and Panthers is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET from FLA Live Arena. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.