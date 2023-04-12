Bruins’ New-Look Line Serving As Solid Playoff Backup Plan

As we approach the postseason, there is seemingly nothing that can stop the 2022-23 Boston Bruins in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

We know that Boston hasn’t exactly been the epicenter of NHL adversity, but each bump in the road has been easily maneuvered through by the Bruins. Entering the season with injuries to Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk? No problem. Persisting issues on the power play? Whatever. An extremely concerning departure from Linus Ullmark on Tuesday? Well, that was rough for a few minutes.

The point is, the Bruins have been able to dominate each and every one of their opponents no matter what is thrown their way.

Boston’s win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday was another example, as the best line on the ice was essentially thrown together due to David Krejci’s recent injury. In the Bruins legend’s absence, Tyler Bertuzzi has joined “NESN 7th Player Award” winner Pavel Zacha and scoring machine David Pastrnak on the second line.

It’s not a half-bad combination.

“It’s been working pretty well,” Bertuzzi said of his new line, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’re just trying to find each other. I know (Pastrnak) is good at getting open and finding areas so I’m just trying to find him as much as possible. (Zacha) has been really good down the middle for us too.”

The trio has been a solid one for the Bruins, as they have combined for nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in the five games Krejci has been out of the lineup. Solid.