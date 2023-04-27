Bruins Notes: Boston Allowing Curious Trend To Dictate Series Vs. Panthers

BOSTON — The Bruins put together an uncharacteristic performance in their Game 5 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, finding themselves playing catch up after falling behind on three separate occasions.

As their Presidents’ Trophy-winning and record-setting regular season will tell you, that’s not something the Black and Gold are used to.

It was the second time in as many games at TD Garden that Boston came out flat. (No, we’re not talking about the Celtics.) The Bruins were doomed by catastrophic turnovers in Game 2, with the trend of big-time mistakes rolling over in Game 5.

“We tend to make big mistakes right now,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said postgame. “I don’t know why, but the last two games at home we don’t manage the ice or manage the puck, it’s one of the two. … When you’re chasing the game the way we did all night — 1-0, 1-1, 1-2, 2-2, 2-3, 3-3, then obviously you can’t chase the game anymore — you spend a lot of energy. I thought the energy we spent in the second and third trying to tie the game up, I didn’t think we were as sharp in overtime.”

It was a draining game for the Bruins, who actually controlled the majority of the game but still found themselves continuously fighting to get back into the contest. That was possible three times, thanks to Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall potting electrifying goals, but eventually caught up to them.

“It’s just how it goes sometimes,” Marchand said postgame. “We felt like we were controlling play but still behind in the game. It’s great to get that goal by Taylor, and unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize on it, but that doesn’t matter. We’ve just gotta move on to the next one.”

Here are more notes from Bruins-Predators Game 5 on Wednesday: