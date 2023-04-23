Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Composure’ Stands Up To Hot-Headed Panthers

The Florida Panthers were more than willing to participate in extracurricular activities in an effort to bait the Boston Bruins into a penalty in Game 4.

But the Bruins weren’t going to be fooled by it.

Instead, the Bruins showed terrific poise in their 6-2 victory at FLA Live Arena, especially in the third period when they finished off the game with three unanswered goals to take a stranglehold on the series with a 3-1 lead.

“I think they tried to get us a little over-exerted after the whistle there and I think we did a great job of holding our composure in those components of the game,” Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “Then from there, just playing as hard as we can in-between the whistles.”

The Bruins understand the scrums after the whistle is something the Panthers are looking to get a jolt from, and the best way to negate that momentum is to not engage. Surprising enough, Bruins star winger and known agitator Brad Marchand has kept his nose out of trouble. He’s been a model citizen during the series as he has yet to record a penalty.

“They seem to thrive on that,” Marchand told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “They build a lot of emotion in their game after whistles and creating scrums and a lot of guys that gain momentum from that. Hasn’t really been the way that we’ve played all year. When we can play hard between the whistles and then skate away, it definitely allows us to stay in the right mind set to play the way that we want to play.”

Even with the Panthers trying to get the Bruins to lose their cool while Florida also pushed for the equalizer in the third period, Boston didn’t crack. Jake DeBrusk scored a much-needed insurance goal before Taylor Hall potted two tallies, which was sandwiched around a melee that involved Linus Ullmark. But like the previous skirmishes, it didn’t take the Bruins off their game.