Bruins Notes: David Pastrnak Leads Boston Into All-Time NHL History Book

The Boston Bruins have checked boxes throughout their spotless regular-season run.

They’ve set records left and right, and despite a handful of key members sidelined during Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, the first of Boston’s final three regular-season contests was no exception.

Boston tackled its chase to the all-time record for most wins in a single season in NHL history, delivering yet another playoff-like push to the finish line. Granted, having a fully determined and red-hot David Pastrnak made doing so that much easier for Jim Montgomery’s team in their 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Pastrnak, who only played 15 minutes on the ice, scored not one, not two, but three goals in the win, seizing a hat trick while also tallying career goal No. 300. The third, which came in the third period, gave Pastrnak 60 goals on the season.

“It’s a lot of fun, I’m not going to lie,” Pastrnak told reporters postgame, according to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe. “… Made history today in the biggest league in hockey. We definitely appreciate it.”

And while the Bruins are officially the all-time league leaders in wins for a regular season, Boston is never content, which has been evident all year long. With two games left before the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the B’s could extend that record to 65 with consecutive victories on Tuesday and Thursday.

With Pastrnak only needing 15 minutes to add three goals to his season total, two games should also give him more than enough time to add to his career-best mark.