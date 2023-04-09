Bruins Notes: Full 60-Minute Effort Lifts Boston To Another Milestone

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins played the first half of their 14th and final set of back-to-back games, tying the all-time wins record by defeating the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Black and Gols swept the season series against the Devils on the back of Pavel Zacha, who had Boston’s two goals and Linus Ullmark’s 29 saves.

“It feels great, especially the way we won the game,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said postgame. “It was Bruins’ hockey for 60 minutes. Our penalty kill again was excellent.”

The Bruins have the opportunity to set a new wins record when they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

“Anytime you’re talking about putting your team’s name and putting our Spoked-B in history books, have the most wins ever in a regular season, it’s special,” Montgomery said. “Collectively, I think what’s made this season special is how hard our guys play for each other. So I think this record is reflective of a reality if you’re thinking about the word team. I think we describe your team the way we’ve played this season.”

Here are more notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Devils game