Bruins Players Make Adorable Entrance Prior To Game Vs. Maple Leafs

It's cuteness overload at TD Garden

2 hours ago

What’s the best way to show up for a matchup against your division rival? The only right answer is carrying puppies; the Bruins did just that.

The puppies are all up for adoption through MSPCA Angell. You can view the full gallery here.

The Bruins are looking to extend their four-game win streak when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at TD Garden. The Black and Gold will face the Leafs for the fourth and final time this season, with Boston holding the 2-1-0 advantage.

Both teams have locked up a spot in the postseason, but the Bruins don’t yet know who their first-round opponent will be. Toronto, set to face the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second straight year, will look to make it past the first round for the first time since 2004.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
