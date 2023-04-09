Bruins Prospect Mason Lohrei Earns First Pro Point In Providence

The Boston Bruins gave Mason Lohrei a chance to impress in the AHL, and the defenseman did just that Saturday.

The 2020 draft pick scored his first professional point in just his third game with Providence. Lohrei provided an assist on Josiah Didier’s first-period goal to put the P-Bruins even with the Hartford Wolf Pack at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Check out the play below:

Birthday Boy ties the game! pic.twitter.com/5smD5jiqUe — x – Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) April 8, 2023

The Wolfpack were up 3-2 at the midway point in the second period as Providence fights for the top spot in the Atlantic Divison over the Hershey Bears.

Lohrei helped Ohio State Buckeyes reach the men’s NCAA quarterfinals and was first among Buckeyes defensemen with four goals and 28 assists. The 22-year-old appeared in 40 games this season.

After OSU was eliminated by the Quinnipiac Bobcats, Lohrei opted to go pro and signed an amateur tryout with Providence, where he made his debut Wednesday.