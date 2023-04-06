Bruins Prospect Mason Lohrei Makes AHL Debut For Providence

Boston Bruins prospect Mason Lohrei made his AHL debut on Wednesday when he suited up for his first game in the Providence Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Hershey Bears.

Head coach Ryan Mougenel was impressed with the recently signed defenseman.

“He obviously had some nerves early on, but they went away very quickly,” Mougenel said following the game, per team-provided video. “You know, he saw a lot of, you know, the poise, you know, that we’ve seen from him in the past, and he did a great job of kind of understanding the level and kept it pretty simple, but then you saw glimpses where he just got a great mind for the games. He’s gonna be a great pro.”

Mougenel credited former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid for working with the former Ohio State University standout.

“Adam McQuaid has had a ton of influence on him,” Mougenel said. “Adam’s a fantastic guy to have for Mason. … Sometimes, what gets lost in the conversation is his growth as a player and how we had to play in the NHL.

“He was a real student of the game and those those those lessons that he learned. He’s an amazing teacher. I think Adam McQuaid would be a fantastic coach. He’s done a great job with Mason.”

The Providence Bruins will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday. Puck drop from Amica Mutual Pavilion is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.