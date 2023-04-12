Bruins Recall Goalie From Providence Following Linus Ullmark Injury

The Bruins announced Wednesday they have recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi from Providence on an emergency basis.

The roster move comes a day after Linus Ullmark suffered an injury in Boston’s win over the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Jim Montgomery described the injury to reporters as “muscle tightening.” The Bruins head coach said the team took precautionary measures and kept Ullmark on the bench while Jeremy Swayman finished Tuesday’s game. Ullmark still was credited with his 40th win of the season.

Montgomery assured Ullmark will be fine. The Bruins coach also has not committed to a starting goaltender in the final game of the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens. It’s likely Bussi might get the nod if the Bruins want to give Ullmark and Swayman some rest before the postseason.

Bussi is 21-5-4 in 31 games with Providence this season and has a 2.38 goals against average and .925 save percentage. The 24-year-old signed an entry-level contract with Boston in 2022.

The Bruins earned the NHL wins and points record in the final stretch of the regular season, but Montgomery likely wants his squad to finish the season strong before heading into postseason play.

Boston plays Montreal on Thursday with puck drop from Bell Centre scheduled at 7 p.m. ET. You can catch full coverage of the Bruins’ season finale, along with an hour of pregame, on NESN.